The reality shows in Peru They have served as a showcase for many characters who have made their way in different facets within the medium. The small screen has allowed them to become television presenters, successful businessmen, singers or influencers. Some had a fleeting step, while others jumped to the fore as a result of an ampay, which made them much more media. This is the case of this Peruvian model, who also had well-known relationships with Benjamín Lukovski, Ignacio Baladán and Fabio Agostini. Today she lives outside of Peru and is very comfortable having a life full of luxuries.

Who is it about?

She participated in the now-defunct reality show “Bienvenida a la tarde” and, although at that time she did not achieve much prominence, details of her love life later came to light, a topic that was discussed in various entertainment programs. Years later, she traveled to Tulum, Mexico, together with other colleagues, such as Jamila Dahabreh, Macarena Gastaldo and Tefy Valenzuela; she later joined the Jossmery Toledo team. In addition, Magaly Medina called them ‘Peruvian Ambassadors’ and ‘Tulum Girls’. We refer to Paula Manzanal.

How does Paula Manzanal do to earn thousands of euros?

Paula Manzanal was encouraged to reveal in an interview with Magaly Medina how she travels around the world earning thousands of euros. The model commented that she dedicates herself entirely to her social networks, since she is the image of several brands that sponsor her to promote. This also allowed her to meet important people, so she subsequently formed good relationships.

The influencer also emphasized the importance of investing in handbags, clothing and makeup to impact the different digital platforms. “The more regal you look, the more money you make,” she said.

Where does Paula Manzanal live?

Paula Manzanal He traveled to Barcelona, ​​Spain to start a new life and hasn’t moved anymore. The influencer bought a luxurious apartment facing the sea and enrolled her son in the same school where Lionel Messi’s children studied. “For my son whatever, I can even sleep under a bridge as long as he always has the best”, said.

Paula Manzanal was encouraged to reveal who was the person who took him to Cannes for the first time.

Did Paula Manzanal know about Gerard Piqué’s infidelity?

The model Paula Manzanal surprised with some strong revelations that she gave for the “America Today” program. According to the Peruvian, who now lives in Spain, she was interested in meeting the former soccer player; However, she gave up on this idea after learning that the former player went out with three of her friends, when she was still Shakira’s partner.

“I was a super fan of Piqué before he ended up with Shakira. I moved to Barcelona and I was dying to meet him, but not in a romantic sense, but as a fan, and I found out that Piqué had been with at least three of my friends. In other words, Clara Chía was not the first… So I dropped Piqué”, he mentioned.

What happened between Paula Manzanal and LeBron James?

Paula Manzanal revealed that the famous basketball player LeBron James invited her to an exclusive party. According to her, she was outside the event waiting for someone to let her in, and by chance the Los Angeles Lakers star called her to accompany her.

“I didn’t have any tickets for Jimmy’z, I was with a friend at the door waiting to see someone we know (…) “(They were) quite tall and we went in with them. I didn’t know who they were,” she told Magaly Medina.

Paula Manzanal tells how LeBron James helped her get into a luxurious party. Photo: Composition/LR/Instagram Paula Manzanal/Lebron James

Who is the father of Paula Manzanal’s son and why did they break up?

jordan davies is a well-known TV host of British origin who became known in various European countries after participating in a reality series called “The magaluf weekender” and its sequel “Ibiza weekender”. Similarly, the presenter appeared in the third season of “Ex on the beach”

The trigger for the relationship between Paula Manzanal and the father of his son ended because the artist did not want to take responsibility for his little one or acknowledge his paternity.