Rimini is in shock following what happened a few days ago. A young mother of 40 years old, Graziana Helga Todaroshe threw herself from the fifth floor of her parents’ building together with her 6-year-old son.

Rimini: Graziana Helga Todaro jumps into the void, taking her son with her

A few days ago a real tragedy occurred in Rimini. A 40 year old woman, Graziana Helga Todaroin fact, he decided to commit suicide, taking his son with him Manuel just 6 years old. The woman, who worked as a shop assistant, used to take her son to his parents before going to work, so that they could accompany him to summer camps.

A few mornings ago, however, the woman made a different decision, as she went to her parents’ building, but she went directly to the roof. Here she decided to to launch oneself into the void taking with him little Manuel and obviously they are both dead on the spot.

A lot of things were found in the woman’s bag medicine which are usually administered to those who suffer from anxiety or depression. Not to mention the presence of some messages of farewell addressed to the family members.

Graziana’s decision and her brother’s words

The poor Graziana was going through a very difficult period. Apparently everything started as a result of some difficulties that she was experiencing in her couple relationship with the child’s father.

The couple was about to separate and Graziana had turned to the lawyer Elena Guidi precisely with the intent of obtaining the trust of the child. Today it was Graziana’s brother who spoke, Gianlucawho spoke about the woman’s great difficulties and how her main goal was to protect her son. My sister was not crazy, she was a caring and attentive mother. She loved her son more than anything else. Her only interest was that he did not lack anything and that he could have a happy life.

Lawyer Guidi also confirmed this version of the facts, describing Graziana as a woman shiny and not at the mercy of emotions that would suggest otherwise. Graziana would have turned to the right person also regarding the possibility of undertaking sessions that would make her feel better, which is why she had started following a psychotherapeutic path. Unfortunately, however, all this did not serve to avoid the tragedy.