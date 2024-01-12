Several years ago, viewers learned a catchy song. “Brand 1977“, said the lyrics. In the video, 4 women were visualized, each one wearing a number of Americatel and Adriana Balbo He wore the 7 on his blue suit with white boots. What happened to her after the release of her famous commercial?

What happened to Adriana Balbo?

The face of Adriana Balbo She became quite popular in Peru when she wore the characteristic blue top and skirt. The young woman is an Argentine who, according to her social networks, lives in Mexico, where she also succeeds as muralist and painter. His talent was so recognized that famous brands, such as Adidas, opted for ingenuity with colors.

“Adry Balbo was the artist in charge of giving life to our new space within Lust Polanco at Masaryk 326. At the official opening of the basketball court, the Adidas Mexico team joined us to generate an experience dedicated to girls. This new space will be open to the public in our branch and we will be announcing the activities we have prepared for you soon on our social networks.“, reads the official Adidas website.

What happened to Americatel?

Americatel is now Entel Empresas, according to its official website. The famous 1977 became obsolete with the reduction of telephone rates, a product of the creation of WhatsApp and all types of applications for digital communication.

How was the famous 1977 used?