Voghera, the desperation and agony of the father of the one-year-old boy who died at the hands of his mother

They are all still in disbelief and upset in Voghera for what happened to little Luca, the one year old baby who sadly lost his life at the hands of his mother. No one can still believe what happened, especially her dad.

Maurice Baiardi, that’s the father’s name, he works as a truck driver and that morning he had left for work, just like every other day.

However, it wasn’t until shortly after Grandma arrived at the house that the sad truth. Little Luca was on the bed of his now lifeless parents, with evident mark on the neck. Mom was standing next to him.

The lady with the hope of being able to save him, asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary, which soon arrived. But for little Luca they couldn’t do anything except note his heartbreaking death.

When the Carabinieri arrived at the family’s apartment, they found themselves faced with the heartbreaking scene. Elisa Roveda in seeing them has confessed what she had done and from here the timely hospitalization in psychiatry started for her.

The man when he arrived at the house was desperate and incredulous about what had just happened. He knew his wife had problems, but he never imagined she could make a gesture like that to their child.

One-year-old boy deceased, the story of a friend

A nearby and friend of the family, explained what she saw and above all how the events unfolded. She stated:

My husband called me because he heard grandma’s screams. When he entered the house, he immediately ran away, scared. He told me he didn’t make it. Elisa was a good girl, as were her husband and grandmother, very good people.