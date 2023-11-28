The vice president of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, admitted this Tuesday the existence of a rift with the president Daniel Noboa, who, as soon as he took office, delegated him to go to Tel Aviv to collaborate in peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“We cannot cover the sun with a finger. The president wants me away,” Abad said at a press conference at the vice presidential headquarters in Quito.

Since the campaign for the recent elections, national media had mentioned a rupture between Abad and Noboa.

According to the vice president, She was not invited to the official lunch at the presidential headquarters after the inauguration before Parliament last Thursday and neither to the official photo of the cabinet that was taken on Sunday.

After taking office, on the contrary, Abad went to a food market in Quito to eat with vendors.

One day after the inauguration, Noboa – who calls himself center-left and will govern for 18 months – By decree, Abad was assigned “as the only function” to be a “collaborator for peace.” and prevent the escalation of conflict between Israel and Palestine.

This function must be carried out from the Ecuadorian embassy in Tel Aviv, by order of the president.

The Ecuadorian Constitution establishes that the vice president will replace the president in case of temporary or permanent absence; the rest of the time, he will perform the functions assigned to him by the ruler.

Before the recent early general elections, Abad told the press that two years earlier he met Noboa, who asked him to be his partner.

What does the vice president say about distancing?

At the press conference, Abad said he was the victim of a dirty campaign during the electoral period. “Posters were made, mounting the same false narrative and disseminated through the spokespersons of former ministers and current authorities of Correismo, in which they falsely accuse me of contradicting the proposals” of Noboa.

Besides, The vice president noted that she was also the victim of another dirty campaign by the ruling ADN movement, so he stressed that he had to “fight on two fronts.”

He also said he had suffered “constant blockades by President Noboa’s work team.” “We have evidence of those who have caused this gap, where only the country loses,” he said.

During the electoral campaign, a distancing was evident, which deepened even more after the victory of the duo. and the assignment of the mission in Tel Aviv, because in his opinion, Noboa wants it “far away.” “Mr. President, I ask once again, in front of all the Ecuadorian people, that you sit with me and let’s talk as two responsible politicians for the good of our wonderful country,” Abad said.

Abad hinted that the distancing occurred due to political agreements between the ruling party and other parties. The ADN movement, which supports Noboa, allied with the leftist Citizen Revolution, of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, and the right-wing Social Christian Party to create a majority and appoint authorities within the Legislative.

The vice president said that they may “never” agree with Noboa “on issues such as agreeing with those who have led the country into darkness, where we currently find ourselves.”

“But, if you, Mr. President, have decided to agree with them, know that I will exercise my freedom to choose to obey the people, who gave us the mandate, and if I have to do it from Tel Aviv, or from Shushufindi, where I closed my campaign politics, the coherence of continuing to fight for more than 24 years for the same objective will always be with me: to serve those who need us, those who elected us,” he added.

The vice president of Ecuador, Verónica Abad.

Finally, Abad commented that he accepted the appointment made by President Daniel Noboa to settle in Tel Aviv and collaborate for peace between Israel and Palestine and that in recent days she has concentrated on preparing for the mission of “collaborating for peace.

The vice president did not specify when she will travel to Israel. However, she indicated that she requested information from other State ministries to prepare her transfer.

“If the United States, with the political power it has and the millions it has injected into the war conflict to seek peace between Israel and Palestine, has not been successful in it, the task entrusted to it is a great challenge for the country,” he expressed. Abbot.

For its part, the General Secretary of Communication reported in a statement that the president ordered that Chancellor Gabriela Sommerfeld “meet with the vice president, with the aim of coordinating all the necessary actions” for the assigned task.

AFP and EFE