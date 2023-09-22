Alessia Neboso had decided to undergo breast surgery to get married: an investigation was launched

She was due to get married soon and was trying to make her biggest dream come true Alessia Neboso, the 21-year-old who died after breast surgery. However, a week after that operation, things didn’t go at all as planned for the girl.

Unfortunately the young woman died due to a malaisewhich gradually disappeared as the hours passed getting worse. Upon his arrival at the hospital, the doctors were unable to do anything else.

Alessia and her longtime boyfriend had recently returned to the city. They had gone to live in France and she was working harder than usual, to put aside the money to be able to reach the requested amount.

Some of her friends, at the local newspaper The morning he said the surgery was actually scheduled shortly before. But the doctor had a bereavement and that’s why it was due postpone it. For them it was a sign.

Alessia was disappointed, but in the end they subjected her to that operation on the morning of September 11th. In the evening she returned home. For a week she was Wellhe had no serious problems.

Last September 18, she started having the fever. Then within a couple of days, his condition get worse.

The death of Alessia Neboso after feeling unwell

Last September 20, the family members requested the intervention of health workers in the house. They transported her to the hospital and the doctors soon realized that her condition was real desperate.

Unfortunately due to a cardiac arrest, the girl lost her life. The parents, shocked by the serious loss they suffered, decided to present a complaintto understand if there have been any errors.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office itself has decided to open an investigation. From what the newspaper reports Fanpage.itafter a search of the clinic and the seizure of the body, they also decided to close the facility. There will be further updates on the matter.