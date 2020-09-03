She attended the Corona demo in Berlin and called in sick shortly afterwards. However, the employee of a retirement home kept silent about her participation in the demo. Now she has been fired.

Segeberg / Berlin – one employee one Retirement and nursing home in Itzstedt, Segeberg district, has now been terminated after she refused a corona test *. Particularly spicy: the Care worker visited the the weekend before Demo in Berlin.

Corona demo in Berlin: Retirement home employee is dismissed

Like the deputy home manager Christiane Warneke opposite image confirmed, the woman initially reported sick on Sunday. The reason: the daughter of colleague be sick. At the beginning of the week, the woman called in sick again, this time because of her own cold. What the woman had probably not expected: Colleagues reported the woman’s participation in the demo in Berlin. The employee had photos of her participation in the demonstration against the Corona requirements uploaded and published.

For the deputy Home manager It was immediately clear: the employee had to go to the Nursing home have a corona test * carried out. “Against the background that the employee in Berlin was – where no safety distances were observed – and we as a home take care of the safety of the 64 residents, that was a matter of course for me, “Warneke explains image. For the colleague of the home, however, this seemed anything but self-evident, namely, they refused the corona test * according to the picture.

Corona demo in Berlin: Retirement home terminates the employee – she reacts with a brazen action

After the employee had even refused a medical examination, according to Warneke, she was informed of the termination without notice. “Then the employee provided the termination in the net”. The result: “We were verbally abused on the phone by Corona opponents all day,” explains the deputy home management. But that home be positive too Feedback been overwhelmed.

How image further reported that the Mayor of Itzstedt enthusiastically shown. “Not a kilometer from here has there been a major outbreak * in a home. Nobody wants that again. That is why the decision of the home management is absolutely correct. The residents need to be protected. And what’s so bad about taking a test *? ”

The number of Corona infections in Germany continues to increase, in the future the number of Testing continue to increase. A quick test should be available soon. For fear of being infected with the corona virus, a couple of parents locked their three children in their rooms for four months. Now the children have been set free.