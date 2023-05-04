Featherweight has become a phenomenon in the music industry, to the point of being the most listened to on Spotify along with Eslabón Armado, with the song “She dances alone”; However, he has also been strongly criticized, from a young woman who became a trend for saying that the Mexican singer is successful because he is “güero”, and even a “Catholic lady” sent him a message to the Jalisco, thus creating a stir on the Internet.

The woman, presumably Catholic, attacked Featherweight and the warlike corridos, as was demonstrated in the video that the ‘@soydeguanajuato’ account broadcast on the TikTok social network.

During the recording, the description can be read: “the Catholic lady giving her opinion on Featherweight”, it is shown that the creator of the content questioned what he thought of the singer of warfare corridos, the woman pointed out: “he is a sinner.”

Although the Mexican singer has had a worldwide impact by being invited to major events such as the ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’, he also made his debut on American television by appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, however , there are those who criticize the lyrics of the songs.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as ‘Peso Featherweight’, has specialized in the subgenre of corridos lying down, given his international fame, he is one of the greatest exponents in the aforementioned music along with artists such as Eslabón Armado, Junior H, Natanael Cano and Regulated Force.

Statements from a ‘Catholic woman’ when asked her opinion about Featherweight

Although, during the clip, the woman highlighted that “I don’t really know him well, honestly, but they tell me that he is very famous; that he performs in bars and clubs… What does he do? Let’s see, tell me.”

Later, the tiktoker explained that he is a regional Mexican singer, for this reason the woman inquired: And does he undress, sing war or what? It is a sin to sing war songs, because in itself how is the country.

After questioning even the viral dance of the famous 23-year-old born in Zapopan, Jalisco, the woman ended by saying: “Repent, Featherweight! Because you have nothing at featherweight, you are machine gun weight, bullet weight, Repent, sinner!”.

Seeing the viral clip, netizens pointed out: “It is also a sin to criticize”, “My mother when I ask her about featherweight”, “My mother when I ask her about featherweight now they are all sinners”.

Collaborations and most listened songs of Featherweight

Internet users have opened a debate when they opine if Featherweight is at the top on its own merit, since it has made great collaborations, since with Eslabón Armado, when interpreting “Ella baila sola”, its success has been such that it became the most listened to , removing the place to Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny.

Likewise, he has collaborated with:

raul vega Tony Aguirre Junior H. Regulated Force Luis R. Conríquez Becky G Nathanael Cano Nicki Nicole Gabito Ballesteros

In addition to this, among the most listened to Featherweight songs are:

She dances Alone

The baby

PRC

The blue

amg

At night

Chanel

The Hawk

Just like my dad

Always pending