The story of Shannon MeenanBrowse it not only shocked her family, but also everyone who knew her. Unfortunately, she lost her life at the age of 32, after a weight loss operation performed in Turkey. She left behind her husband, 4 children and all her family members.

To tell what happened there BBCwho also wanted to warn everyone about the issue of going abroad to undergo interventions delicate like this.

Shannon’s story has begun 18 months ago. She lived in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. She had a husband and 4 children. However, she just couldn’t accept the weight of him.

For this reason he decided to go to a clinic in Türkiye, to perform a weight loss operation. Named right Gastric Sleeve. When describing what happened, the family members said that the woman began to feel ill just a few weeks later the intervention.

He couldn’t eat anymore solid foods, but only liquids. However, every time he was vomiting. The situation immediately appeared desperate, but it was only after returning home and after a visit that the doctors realized that her life was hanging by a thread.

She was admitted to a hospital in London, but due to what she was experiencing, she had become very ill thin and he had too lost my hair. Unfortunately at the end of August, it is dead.

The torment of family members by Shannon Meenan Browse

Shannon as well as her husband Don, left behind 4 children. Her family members say they are still shocked and saddened by her loss. The brother Shane in a heartbreaking post on social media, to warn everyone to avoid things like this, he wrote:

Weight can be replaced, but lives cannot. Before traveling abroad for any treatment, think carefully. There is more to your precious life than risking everything to conform to the laws of society.

Obviously at the moment Shannon’s case is not an isolated case, for now they are well 7 the people who died, due to these interventions, which lead to fatal consequences.