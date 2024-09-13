A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days, but which was made public only in the last few hours. A young mother called Helen Comin just 50 years old, unfortunately he lost his life at 50 after an operation that was supposed to be routine.

As is usual practice in these cases, all investigations into the incident are underway. The Prosecutor’s Office itself has therefore decided to initiate an investigation and also to order an autopsy on the body of the young woman, who left the husband and 4 children.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred last Tuesday, September 10. Precisely in a private clinic located in the province of Padua. Helen was originally from Rosà, in the province of Vicenza, but together with her husband she lived in Citadelalways in the Padua area.

The woman had been wanting to undergo surgery for some time. breast and that’s why she had decided to do it in the last few days. The operation seemed to have gone well and nothing would have ever predicted what was about to happen. Unfortunately, shortly after the end of the session, the woman’s conditions worsened dramatically.

Given the severity Given her condition, the doctors promptly ordered the 50-year-old to be admitted to hospital Saint James in Castelfranco Veneto. However, it is precisely here that despite the desperate attempts of the doctors, there was no success for her. nothing more to do. Up until that day he seemed to be well and had no previous pathologies.

Helen was 50 years old and wanted to undergo this operation for some time now. Now the same Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office has therefore decided to start an investigation for the crime of negligent crime.

As a result, they ordered an autopsy on the body, to clarify the exact cause which led to his death and if there is a correlation to that surgery she underwent. Helen leaves behind her husband and 4 children, several communities are mourning her heartbreaking and premature passing.