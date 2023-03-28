A 28-year-old girl loses her life later a weight loss surgery, performed at the Humanitas Institute of Rozzano, in the province of Milan. He had started moaning very loudly belly pains and had decided to go to the same hospital where she had been operated on. Unfortunately, however, her health conditions rapidly worsened, until her sudden death.

AG, her identity has not been revealed for privacy reasons, in March she had undergone a bariatric surgery. He wanted to lose weight. The operating course in the hospital, first, and then at home, had gone well, without any problems. The surgery was done on March 8th.

After some time, however, the girl began to have some problems. She complained stabbing pains in the belly. Thus the decision to go to the emergency room of the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano, in the province of Milan, the same hospital after surgery.

The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, because the 28-year-old girl, after going to the emergency room on March 19, 11 days after the operation, passed away. Her health deteriorated rapidly.

Humanitas expresses deep condolences to the family members for the loss. The patient, who underwent surgery, had been discharged from the hospital in full health on 8 March 2023. On 19 March she was admitted to the emergency room in critical condition, subjected to resuscitation and then admitted to intensive care, unfortunately without being able to solve the complicated clinical situation.

28-year-old girl loses her life: the prosecutor’s office has already acquired the medical records

The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the case. In fact, the seizure of the medical records has already been ordered for all the necessary investigations. And the hospital has also started internal investigations.

It will have to be understood if there are any responsibilities and if the 28-year-old girl could have been saved.