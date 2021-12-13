She trusted those people, instead they waited for the birth, they snatched her puppies away from her and then they abandoned her in that place.

Today we want to tell you the moving story of a dog mom named Cora, who was separated from her cubs soon after birth.

Someone waited for delivery day and then it taken to the shelter, abandoning her to a life very different from the one she had always had. Cora suddenly found herself locked in the garage of an unknown place, depressed and defenseless. She was shy, scared and her body language broke the hearts of the volunteers.

Its former owner had dumped it as an old item. Not only had he betrayed her by ceasing to care for her overnight, but he was kept her puppies. The fruit of his love. This was for the little dog a ‘traumatic experience.

When the volunteers realized that the puppy was in danger of severe mastitis and that she needed her babies, they went out of their way to try to track down his former family. Fortunately, in a short time, the shelter staff managed to track down the man and convince him to deliver the puppies into their hands.

Nobody will ever forget the scene. A volunteer entered Cora’s box with a pet carrier. The puppy approached with interest and curiosity and when she saw one of her puppies, she began to wagging his tail full of joy. He immediately recognized the scent of his offspring and saw them reunite, it was moving for everyone.

Shortly after, Cora was able to return to breastfeed and to take care of her litter, just as it should have been from the start.

Today the dogs are still in the shelter and have beautiful names: Mosely, Branson, Edith and Carson. Both the puppies and their mum are in excellent health as soon as everyone is able to look after themselves, the volunteers will also take care of find a family for each of them.