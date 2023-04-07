She “diluted” her husband’s lemonade with a liquid plunger in an attempt to poison him: a 46-year-old woman, Yue “Emily” Yu, a California resident, was indicted by Orange County judges for attempted murder.

The man, suspicious of the strange taste of the drinks his wife brought him, had hidden some cameras in the kitchen in an attempt to find out if the woman was trying to kill him. “She wanted to kill me – declared in court Jack Chen, the woman’s husband – I started to notice a chemical taste in my lemonade. Eventually I developed symptoms that prompted me to go to the doctor: he performed an exam and diagnosed me with two stomach ulcers, gastritis and oesophagitis.

Chen handed over all the documentation to the judges together with the divorce papers, asking for custody of the two children he had with his wife and a restraining order against the latter. In the images recorded by Chen it is possible to see the woman as she pours a liquid used to unclog sinks and pipes into the lemonade. As further confirmation of the poisoning attempt, the man received a sample of the drink to have it analyzed: the tests confirmed the presence of the corrosive product.