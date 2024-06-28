A witness speaks about what happened to little Vincenzo Lantieri in the last moments of his life.

The sad story that led to the death of Vincenzo Lantieri it reopened a wound in the hearts of many Italians. A witness returned to talk about what happened, complaining of a long delay in rescue operations which, however, could have saved the child. The name of the educator who tried to save him was also written in the register of suspects.

Rescuers

Here are the latest updates.

Goodbye to Vincenzo Lantieri: rescue was delayed

The death of Vincenzo Lantieri it shook all those Italians who in the past experienced first-hand the agony and death of the little one Alfredino. Once again a child fell into a well and the various efforts put in place were not enough to save him.

Little Vincenzo, only 10 years old, lost his life while playing near Palazzolo Acreide where in fact there was a artesian well in which he himself fell. In these hours all the witnesses who could in some way actively contribute to closing the circle of this ugly story are being questioned.

Little VIncenzo

The boy was on a trip with some classmates and summer camp operators, many of these educators. To give your version of the facts Salvatore La Rosaa man who lives on a farm near the artesian well in question. The man wanted to offer his point of view by declaring how all the operators of the summer camps immediately moved to try to save the boy.

He then focused on delay in rescue, as he declared that at first Vincenzo was alive and asking for help. It was precisely the delay of the rescuers that caused the irreparable event. Precisely for this reason there are several underway investigations.

The educator who tried to save the young Vincenzo is under investigation

The educator played a very active role in the attempt to recover the child. Carmela Caligiore. This she immediately mobilized when she heard the screams of child and decided to lower himself into the well to try to save him even though he didn’t have the skills to do so.

The accident well

According to the investigators’ reconstruction, Vincenzo would have climbed onto the well cover and by jumping on it he would have caused it to break. Mrs. Carmela would have witnessed everything and that is exactly why she immediately rushed to offer her help to the little one.

Unfortunately the outcome was not positive and the woman reported some wounds in turn. For the boy, however, there was nothing to be done and only the fire fighters They managed to recover his body after several hours.