Another video went viral when two women who took an Uber wanted to film their “sexy” driver, however, the night did not end as expected. This is the New Zealand model, Brittney Woodswho filmed herself and her friend flirting with this driver.

Between compliments, they assured that I had never gotten into an Uber with a driver “so hot”to which he returned the compliment, ensuring that I have never had passengers “as hot as you” and that made the trip “quite exciting.” He then asks if she would like to listen to some music, but she tells him that “just the sound of his voice” It would be good.

Although at first it was all flirting and flattery, the following video ended up giving an unexpected twist to the plot. The driver had forgotten to turn onto a street, until red and blue lights began to surround the vehicle. And a police officer is heard asking her to stop his car.

The women apparently stated that the man had been drinking before getting behind the wheel during his workday, for which he was arrested. The model in her video expressed: “Our Uber driver just got arrested for drunk driving,” and then they asked themselves:How are we supposed to get home??”

He wasn’t the only heartthrob arrested

The driver of these two influencers is not the only heartthrob who was arrested for drunk driving, since earlier this week, the 43-year-old musician, Justin Timberlakewas arrested for driving drunk.

As reported NBCNews, a police officer stopped Timberlake for running a stop sign and failing to stay on the correct side of the road. Later, it was confirmed that he was in drunk, with glassy eyes and sometimes refusing to take the breathalyzer test. He spent a few hours in custody and was then arraigned in a New York Court of Justice.