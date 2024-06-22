According to the criteria of
Although at first it was all flirting and flattery, the following video ended up giving an unexpected twist to the plot. The driver had forgotten to turn onto a street, until red and blue lights began to surround the vehicle. And a police officer is heard asking her to stop his car.
The women apparently stated that the man had been drinking before getting behind the wheel during his workday, for which he was arrested. The model in her video expressed: “Our Uber driver just got arrested for drunk driving,” and then they asked themselves:How are we supposed to get home??”
He wasn’t the only heartthrob arrested
The driver of these two influencers is not the only heartthrob who was arrested for drunk driving, since earlier this week, the 43-year-old musician, Justin Timberlakewas arrested for driving drunk.
As reported NBCNews, a police officer stopped Timberlake for running a stop sign and failing to stay on the correct side of the road. Later, it was confirmed that he was in drunk, with glassy eyes and sometimes refusing to take the breathalyzer test. He spent a few hours in custody and was then arraigned in a New York Court of Justice.
