Emma, ​​a five-year-old female rhinoceros, with a slender build and gentle behavior, is looking for marriage overseas … As for her hobbies, include hanging out with friends and studying Japanese.

At Liufu Safari Park in Taiwan, workers prepare to send a female white rhino to Japan.

It is the first time that Taiwan has sent rhinos abroad to breed, as part of an effort to increase the number of white rhinos in captivity in Asia.

“Emma was chosen because of her moderate personality … and her smaller size than the rest, which makes shipping overseas easier,” said Chun Wu, chief veterinarian in charge of animals at the zoo.

Emma will soon travel to Japan’s Tobo Zoo in Saitama, where the 10-year-old rhino “Moran” is waiting for her to mate.

To help her adjust to her new home in the future, zookeepers have begun to use instructions in Japanese for commands such as “come on” and “no.”

Female rhinos were also trained to familiarize themselves with “external sounds” such as aircraft and truck engines, to prepare them for any in-flight noise.

And her flight, which was scheduled for this month, was postponed until late April at the earliest, due to the border restrictions imposed by Japan due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the zoo explained.

A veterinarian and a worker will travel to the Taiwanese zoo two weeks before they leave for quarantine. They will stay in Japan for at least a week to ensure that Emma adapts to her new environment.

The southern white rhinoceros, found in the wild across southern Africa, numbers less than 19,000, according to the Save the Rhino conservation group.