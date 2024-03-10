People's Artist of the Russian Federation Svetlana Morgunova died due to a detached blood clot

People's Artist of Russia and Honored Artist of the RSFSR, announcer of the USSR Central Television Svetlana Morgunova died on March 10 at the age of 85. Her close friend Vera Musatova reported this.

She noted that Morgunova had no serious health problems, although she had a difficult time dealing with the death of her only son Maxim, who died from a coronavirus infection in 2020.

She died at home. No, I wasn't sick. Heart stopped Vera Musatova close friend of Svetlana Morgunova

Svetlana Morgunova was born on March 7, 1940, in 1961 she became an announcer on Central Television, hosting the Blue Light and Morning Mail programs together with Valentin Smirnitsky. She received the title of People's Artist of Russia, as well as the Order of Friendship.

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

The cause of Morgunova's death was a detached blood clot.

The cause of Morgunova's death was a blood clot that came off. The date and place of farewell are not yet known Vera Musatova close friend of Svetlana Morgunova

The whole country knew the People's Artist

Television and radio announcer, People's Artist of the RSFSR Anna Shatilova said that the whole country knew Svetlana Morgunova, reports TASS.

Shatilova had known her colleague since 1959, she described her as a person who worked very hard and efficiently, she traveled throughout the Soviet Union, hosted all government concerts.

In Soviet times, Svetlana was the main one, one might say, the leader. An announcer whom the whole country knew. This hairstyle and her outfits were always very bright. Both television and viewers knew and loved her Anna Shatilova TV and radio announcer, People's Artist of the RSFSR

The People's Artist added that Morgunova has always been a very energetic person with inner strength and love for life.

Photo: Alexander Nevezhin / RIA Novosti

After the death of her son Maxim from coronavirus, Morgunova stopped appearing in public

In 2020, Svetlana Morgunova’s 52-year-old son, Maxim, died from complications of coronavirus. How reported “MK”, after that the announcer became a recluse, she stopped appearing in public and participating in filming.

Journalists for the publication then noted that Morgunova did not want to communicate, every word was difficult for her, she spoke barely audible.

Last March, Morgunova’s colleague said that her vital energy was leaving her

Famous presenter Vladimir Berezin in March 2023 told, that Morgunov’s life energy is leaving. The death of her son greatly aggravated her condition, the announcer stopped joking, although previously a sense of humor was in the foreground for her.

Unfortunately, Sveta and I don't communicate often now. Because she is now in a state that is unusual for us. Sveta, unfortunately, is gradually moving away from our familiar world. We watch as the usual life energy leaves her Vladimir Berezin leading

According to him, Morgunova refused to talk to friends on the phone, but her beloved granddaughter and daughter-in-law were always next to her, who reverently preserves the memory of the presenter’s deceased son.