A neighbor of the couple said that Vita was convinced that her husband drugged her, and then let other women into the house

New and chilling details continue to emerge about the murder-suicide involving the two spouses in Corbetta, in the Milan area. Vita Di Bono’s psychiatric problems, according to what emerges, often resulted in scenes of crazy jealousy. The stories of the neighbor.

A real family tragedy occurred last Sunday in Corbettaa small municipality in the province of Milan.

Christian, a boy of only 24 years old, returned to the house where he lived with his parents parents And he found them both deadin bed, immersed in their own blood.

To carry out what the police have labeled as a case of murder suicide, Life Of Bonoa 47-year-old woman originally from Genoa, who first stabbed her husband to death and then took her own life with the same weapon, probably a kitchen knife.

The 118 rescuers intervened on the spot, but they couldn’t do anything else declare the death of the 47-year-old and her husband, 54-year-old Luigi Buccino.

Spouses who died in Corbetta: the woman’s crazy jealousy

A family life, that of the two spouses, which as witnesses and neighbors say was severely compromised due to the psychiatric problems by Vita Di Bono.

Problems for which she had also undergone treatment recovery in a facility in Magenta.

A neighbor in particular, interviewed by journalists from 2pma Rai 2 program hosted by Milo Infante, told of some episodes which he had reluctantly witnessed over time.

Frequent arguments between the two. Screams and blows against the walls.

The lady then said that Vita told her that she was convinced that her husband was putting drops in her food. He put her to sleep and then let her in other women in the house.

Stories to which the neighbor, however, he never believedgiven that he had never seen other women pass through those parts, much less enter the house.

The autopsy ordered by the prosecutor’s office and which will be carried out in the next few days on the body of Vita Di Bono, will shed light on the matter. Above all, it will clarify whether, at the time of the double crime, he was under the influence of drugs or something else.