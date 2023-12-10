“She told me it was too tight for her!” The new revelations of Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother in Quarto Grado

During the Friday 8 December episode of Fourth DegreeCarla Gatto, the paternal grandmother of Giulia Cecchettin she returned to tell other details about the story of the two young people. In recent days, the same lady has tried to ease the family’s pain over the loss of the 22-year-old.

However, now she found herself in her home, completely alone and is dealing with the hard truth. Unfortunately Giulia will no longer enter the door of the house to tell her stories projects of life and even just for a hug.

Grandma, who just a few days ago, presented her latest book entitled Emma, ​​she returned to talk about the granddaughter. During the live broadcast of the program that airs on Network 4, he has declared:

She told me that Filippo was too possessive and that she couldn’t be with her friends. She said he was tight on her. Then when she told me they were back together, I told her to be careful.

In August I learned of the final breakup. I told Giulia that she had done very well and that she now had to focus only on her degree. She was happy and excited for these last exams and because she had already scheduled the date to defend her thesis.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime, Filippo Turetta’s accusation of Stalking

The consultants appointed by Giulia’s family are currently thinking of challenging the 22-year-old for theaggravating stalking. That’s because in the months after their relationship ended, she wouldn’t leave her side live.

He wanted to always be with her, there persecuted and he also wrote to his sister, to get her to turn on the phone. In addition to premeditation, this aggravating circumstance could also cost him life imprisonment.

Giulia’s grandmother, in conclusion the interview with the program, he also wanted to talk about Filippo, but also about his parents. They are too living a drama and on this Carla Gatto declared: