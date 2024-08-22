A neighbor of the couple said that Vita was convinced that her husband was drugging her, and then letting other women into the house

New and shocking details continue to emerge about the murder-suicide involving the two spouses in Corbetta, in the Milan area. Vita Di Bono’s psychiatric problems, according to what emerges, often resulted in scenes of insane jealousy. The stories of the neighbor.

A real family tragedy is what happened last Sunday in Corbettasmall municipality in the province of Milan.

Christian, a 24 year old boy, returned to the house where he lived with his family parents And he found them both deadin bed, immersed in their own blood.

To carry out what law enforcement has labeled a case of murder-suicide, Life of Gooda 47-year-old woman originally from Genoa, who first stabbed her husband to death and then took her own life with the same weapon, presumably a kitchen knife.

The 118 emergency services intervened on site, but they could do nothing more than to certify the death of the 47-year-old and her husband, 54-year-old Luigi Buccino.

Spouses dead in Corbetta: the woman’s crazy jealousy

A family life, that of the two spouses, which as witnesses and neighbors say was seriously compromised due to the psychiatric problems by Vita Di Bono.

Problems for which she had also undergone a hospitalization in a Magenta facility.

One neighbor in particular, interviewed by journalists of 2pma Rai 2 program hosted by Milo Infante, told of some episodes which he had unwillingly witnessed over time.

Frequent arguments, those that existed between the two. Screams and blows against the walls.

The lady then said that Vita told her that she was convinced that her husband was putting drops in her foodHe put her to sleep and then brought her in. other women in the house.

Stories that the neighbor, however, he never believedsince he had never seen other women pass by those parts, much less enter the house.

The autopsy ordered by the prosecutor and which will be carried out in the next few days on Vita Di Bono’s body, will shed light on the matter. Above all, it will clarify whether, at the time of the double homicide, he was under the influence of drugs or other substances.