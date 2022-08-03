Yevgenia Leontyeva died before her husband’s eyes, who was shooting her back: the plant manager sentenced to 4 years in prison

A day that only had to be full of adrenaline and lightheartedness, which instead turned into the most absolute drama. It all happened in Kazakhstan. Yevgenia Leontyeva she had reached a bungee jumping facility and after overcoming her initial fear, she had thrown herself. One of the rubber bands, however, did not hold up and the woman fell over 30 meters, thus losing her life.

Unfortunately it is not the first time that a similar tragedy occurs in the world. About a year ago, at the end of July 2021, a similar episode occurred in Colombia.

Yecenia Morales had decided together with her boyfriend to experience the thrill of throw yourself with the elasticso they had reached a plant together where it was possible to do so.

The instructor had hooked the fiance of the 25 year old, to then do the classic count down e kick it off. Meanwhile, Yecenia, who had worn the harness but had not yet been attached to the rubber bands, picked up those signals for his own away, which in reality were for her boyfriend, thus throwing himself into the void.

The impact was obviously mortalalthough the autopsy carried out later, confirmed that the young woman’s heart had stopped before it even hit the ground.

The accident of Yevgenia Leontyeva

Yevgenia Leontyeva, on the other hand, was originally from Kazakhstan. Like Yecenia, he had reached a bungee jumping facility with his partner.

Witnesses told her that at first he didn’t want to jumpbut with the encouragement of her husband and instructor, she was finally convinced.

The woman launched herself and when the elastic reached the maximum point of extension, one of the hooks who claimed it has soldcausing Yevgenia to plummet over 30 meters.

Rescuers immediately reached the woman and took her emergency in hospital. Every attempt to save her, however, turned out vain.

The event is even more tragic, if you think it happened under the helpless eyes of her husbandwhich moreover shot the whole scene in a video.

Alexander Tkachenkoinstructor and manager of the launch facility, was sentenced by the court to 4 years in prisonfor offering services that did not comply with safety regulations and for causing the death of the woman through negligence.