Before falling to his death, the man managed to throw his three-month-old son into his neighbor’s arms and save him from the fire

A dramatic fire, which flared up yesterday afternoon in a building in Combs-la-Ville, France, unfortunately cost the lives of a man and a woman, who were unable to save themselves. Before losing his balance, falling and dying, the man managed with a last heroic gesture to save the life of his only 3-month-old baby.

Credit: Le Parisien

A devastating fire still disrupted the lives of many people in France.

At the beginning of last February, in a house of Charly sur Marnein northern France, a fire had broken out in the middle of the night which took all the inhabitants of the house by surprise, in their sleep.

To sleep in the upper floor there were a couple and their 7 children. For the woman And all boys there was not nothing to do. The only one to save himself was the man, rescued by the Fire Brigade shortly before he too was engulfed in flames.

Still in France, but this time in the Île-de-France region, more precisely in the commune of Combs-la-VilleA similar situation happened yesterday.

In a building a fire broke out in the early afternoon, taking the inhabitants by surprise.

The balance this time too was dramatic. A man and his wife they sadly passed away, failing to escape the flames in time.

Man saves 3-month-old son from fire

Credit: Le Parisien

The testimonies reported by those who witnessed the situation are shocking. A man, a neighbor of the family involved, said that he looked out and saw the neighbor who was trying to get out of a small window.

Together with him had her 3 month old baby in her armswhich he was desperately trying to save.

Just the neighbor positioned himself under the window and the dad dropped the little one, putting him like this rescued. A few moments later the man fell and lost his life.

To quell the flames, the intervention of more than one was necessary 40 Firefighterswho have been fighting for hours to put an end to the disaster.

Upon their entry into the building, the firefighters then found the lifeless body of his wife and mother of the three-month-old baby, who had tried in vain to take refuge in the bathroom.