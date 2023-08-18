A 42-year-old woman discovered she had a fear when she decided to have bariatric surgery to reduce her weight, which was out of control. At the time of admission, the woman had weighed 134 kilos. During the operation, however, the surgeon noticed a large abdominal mass and referred the patient to the oncological hospital of Bari. Immediately afterwards, the patient underwent a CT scan and a gynecological check-up which revealed the presence of a mass of 60×55 cm which by now had completely invaded the abdominal cavity compressing various organs.

The surgery to remove the tumor took place at the IRCCS “John Paul II”, the Oncological Institute of Bari, thanks to the team led by Professor Cormio. During the operation, which lasted a good 9 hours, it was however necessary to remove the uterus, tubes and ovaries, as well as a pendulous adipose tissue from the abdomen which alone weighed 12 kilos. Finally, abdominal wall reconstruction was performed. Currently, the patient weighs 82 kg and is undergoing a normal postoperative course.

“An exceptional intervention” confirms the general manager Alessandro Delle Donne to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno. “Because it is rare for tumors to take on these shapes and sizes. But, in some ways, also a routine intervention, for an Institute that has decided to enhance patient care, through a CoRo that relies on multidisciplinary teams and rapid access to exams and visits, and that relies on competence and experience of our doctors, in this case a university professor”.