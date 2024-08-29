Amy-Louise Beaumont, 19, suffers from Fnd, a functional neurological disorder. The girl nurtured the dream of defending the rights of the weakest

It all started with what seemed like a simple cold for the 19-year-old Amy Louise Beaumont.

girl rare brain disease

But shortly after the first ones arrive ticof the little ones spasmsuntil the young woman is admitted to hospital, in the incomplete ability to speak and walk. The diagnosis is terrible: a Fnd, Functional Neurological Disorder, that is, a rare brain disease.

Amy was 17 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. A life she had always dreamed of dedicating to human rights advocacy in the guise of an established lawyer. A life that, however, she had to adapt from one day to the next to the new needs that arose, expensive necessities and which require daily assistance.

Amy-Louise Beaumont’s Rare Disease

To cope with the numerous and expensive medical expenses to be sustained, LucyAmy’s sister, started a fundraising and told in detail what happened:

“In October 2022, my younger sister Amy’s life changed completely. She was a typical 17-year-old girl studying for her exams with a dream of helping the less fortunate by becoming a human rights lawyer and contributing to change for minorities from all walks of life.”

girl suffering from a rare disease

Then the sudden hospitalization “with the total inability to walk, speak, or fully understand, with painful spasms and convulsions.”

The disorder that Amy suffers from is a Fndthat is to say Functional Neurological Disorder and it concerns the way the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body. In addition to that, there is also a Fhmd, Functional Hyperkinetic Movement Disorder, which can cause abnormal involuntary movements.

Lucy then went on to say that:

“Amy quickly went from a normal, able-bodied teenager to a wheelchair user who experiences non-epileptic seizures, slurred speech, cognitive issues, muscle weakness/pain, headaches, fatigue, and brain fog, every single day. There is no known cure.”

Sister Launches Fundraiser to Help With Medical Expenses

Assisting Amy on a daily basis is Juliethe mother, who however also has to take care of six other children, one of whom autistic. The woman also works as nurse. For this reason, Sister Lucy has asked for everyone’s help by starting a fundraiser necessary to be able to purchase a machine that can lift Amy’s wheelchair.