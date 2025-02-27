Albert Boadella has been in music for a long time, and more specifically in the lyric, the ideal space to develop her theater. ‘The Verdi pepper’, ‘diva’ or ‘bad times for the lyric’ are examples of this “musical theater to the Boadella” in the … that the creator of Els Joglars He has always poured his vitriolic humor and his carefree. In all these projects it has had the complicity of the soprano María Rey-Joly; in ‘She‘, the show that occurs in the theaters of the channel, its participation has been greater, since it has been the original idea that the Catalan playwright has developed with its usual collaborator Martina Cabanas.

The therapeutic power of music beats at the bottom of this function, which presents the trauma of a woman victim of a rape – something explained in the hand program but is not so clear on stage-; A shattered room – mounts and books for the soils – is the footprint of aggression. The woman enters her altered. The viewer enters his mind, chaotic as the space that surrounds him.

The music of authors such as Richard Strauss, Kurt Weill, Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, Turina, Falla, Poulenc or Villalobos come where the words do not arrive; It is through the poems music by these composers where peace comes to peace, relief, balance. Boadella, actually, shows the spectators the brain of women, which escapes through the music of the trauma she is suffering. The scenario becomes a mental space rather than physical, appeased by the notes – in some cases, sublime – of the authors chosen.

María Rey-Joly exceeds the challenge brilliantly. In her, in her attitude, we find the anguish that the character lives, and knows how to express it – also the confusing maze that is his thought – especially through his eloquent song, well accompanied by the piano of Rubén Sánchez Vieco and the violin of Alfredo Anchillo.