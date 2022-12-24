They intubated her and gave her little hope of survival, but Autumn Carver had someone important to fight for

We must never stop hoping and praying, even in the darkest moments, because good things happen and we must have faith. The mother in this story lives in Indiana and her name is Autumn Carver.

When she was 33 weeks pregnant, she was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19. The doctors found themselves forced to intervene with a emergency cesarean delivery.

The woman was then intubated and his condition is aggravate. It was August 27, 2021. Autumn Carver managed to hug her baby on October 19, 2021.

After birth, the newborn was hospitalized for 10 days. Then he was able to go home to his dad, but without having never met his mom.

The 34-year-old woman needed life support and the family prayed that she would recover for the baby and her two other children. Then, that day finally came. The husband Zach Carver he said:

It was very emotional for me, for our parents, but especially for Autumn.

A surprise conversation with a doctor brought her out of solitary confinement and informed us of a plan for mom and son to meet.

The photo of the meeting between Autumn Carver and her baby

The photo of the meeting went viral all over the world, a story that cannot fail stay in the heart.

The woman was later transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital of Chicago. His situation has been really complicated, but finally it seems that everything is back to normal.

She got stronger and stronger. We went from she is about to die, to she will need a full lung transplant, to she can go home. An absolute miracle.

A story that moved the whole world, a mother’s love wins over everything.