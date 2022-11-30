The teacher who taught without a degree for 20 years will have to return a record amount. 314,000 euros to be exact, to compensate the State for the salaries it allegedly obtained illegally for two decades. It is a support teacher of a high school in Vimercate, a municipality in the province of Monza and Brianza, who would have worked without having obtained a degree. The Corriere della Sera tells the story. The woman allegedly boasted of having two degrees – one from the Catholic University of Milan and another from the University of Parma – which she, however, had never obtained.

The investigations had started after a dispute born at school between the false teacher and the head teacher for the organization of a trip. The woman had told the military that she was a victim of bullying. From the investigations it was possible to discover that to access the position of support teacher initially in Meroni di Lissone, a municipality in the province of Monza, then in a school in Villasanta, Muggiò and that of Vimercate, the teacher would have presented two degree certificates then fake. As if that weren’t enough, the existence of a specialization diploma for teaching disabled students has also been denied.

“He made false declarations and produced counterfeit documentation in order to obtain the employment contracts to which he aspired”, explained the Lombard Court of Auditors. The judges have in fact defined it as “clearly malicious” conduct. For this reason, the woman was sentenced to compensate the Ministry of Education and return the amount that she, according to the judges, had unduly stolen from the State: well, in fact, 314 thousand euros.