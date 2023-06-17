They got married in February 2019, but according to the prosecutor’s office for at least three years before Delia Scala, a financial consultant, had been emptying the account of her husband, thirty years her senior. Even the wedding – as stated in the charge – would be the result of a skillful manipulation maneuver implemented by the woman, who since 2016 would have taken advantage of the victim, a wealthy accountant suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The woman, claims the prosecutor Carlo Villani, would also have prevented him from being treated, forcing him to stop taking medicines, in order to make him less lucid. So yesterday the woman was indicted on charges of circumventing an incapable person and using money, goods or utilities of illicit origin: from 2016 to 2020 she would have stolen around 2 and a half million euros from her husband. The victim’s children denounced her, triggering the investigation.

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, the woman worked as a financial advisor in the bank where the elderly man, born in 1935, had current accounts, investments and policies. Thus an acquaintance was born between them, then they moved on to living together and, in 2019, to the wedding, which took place “the day before the start of the expert operations to ascertain the man’s mental illness”, as we read in the indictment. According to the prosecution, the elderly man would have been induced “to contract marriage” and, in this way, the woman would have tried to prevent “the appointment of a support administrator”, in order to “assume herself the protection and management powers of capital resources”. In 2017, the man was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the prosecution, the defendant would have acted with “moral violence” starting from 2016. In fact, she would have managed to establish “an urgent control over the life and assets” of the accountant. She allegedly took the man to the bank – even before the wedding – and, maintaining “intimidating attitudes, even towards the staff of credit institutions”, she allegedly demanded the release of payment cards and access credentials to accounts and home victim’s banking. Above all, as stated in the papers, you would have imposed on the elderly “the interruption of therapies and medical treatments in progress for the cure of the disease”.

Deprived of care and therefore of the necessary lucidity, he would have carried out acts for the total benefit of the woman: money transfers, real estate purchases, divestments of life insurance policies. In the charge, for example, we read that from 2017 to 2019, when the illness was already serious, it would have led the elderly person to make 15 transfers to an account in her name for a total amount of 151,600 euros. While from 2016 to 2018 you would have obtained the transfer of another 178 thousand euros, through 21 transfers. In September 2018 she would therefore have convinced the man to divest and release 532,838 euros from a life insurance policy and then to transfer the sum to an account in which she had a special power of attorney to operate without limitations on the sum. Later, she would gradually transfer the sum to various international investment funds. The deed of sale of an apartment in via Cortina d’Ampezzo dates back to 2018, for a good 560 thousand euros.