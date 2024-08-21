In Caserta a woman saw her bank account emptied of 87 thousand euros after taking her phone to a service center

A truly bad experience that saw a woman originally from Eastern Europe as the protagonist, who Caserta brought it smartphone for assistance only to discover that his account had been emptied of 87 thousand euros. The public prosecutor Danilo DeSimone of the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued a notice of conclusion of preliminary investigations against four people, who now risk ending up on trial. The charges are computer fraud, unauthorized access to a computer system and receiving stolen goods.

The victim allegedly took his phone to a service center for repairs. The technician then hacked into the victim’s account. Intesa Bank of the woman to steal 77 thousand euros from her via bank transfers. Another 10 thousand euros were used for online purchases. Not only that, one of the suspects allegedly made two other bank transfers to a car dealership for a down payment on the purchase of a BMW X6then resold.