A particularly touching story comes from the United States. Missouri native Delayne Ivanowski secretly donated a kidney to her father, John. The 60-year-old man suffered from immunoglobulin A nephropathy, also called Berger’s disease. A disease that leads to abnormal production of antibodies, resulting in kidney failure. The father of the family then had to undergo dialysis for four or five hours, four days a week. THE

While awaiting a transplant, he had always refused to have this gift from his daughter, a 25-year-old nurse. He was worried about her because he had already lost a son to cancer. But she still followed his idea.

A video captures the moment of discovery. It is the moment in which a father discovers that the donor who will give him the kidney he needs is none other than his daughter. The girl hid for more than 8 months that she would be her donor, as she was sure that her father would never allow her to undergo her surgery.

The video was shared on TikTok by protagonist Delayne and got more than 5 million views. In her clip, the girl enters the room where her father is already hospitalized, dragging a drip behind her. “Are you joking? Oh, oh”, exclaims the man as soon as his daughter walks through the door, and the voice of the person who is recording the reassuring video is heard saying “everything is fine, don’t worry”.

Delayne also asked, through the video, for a donation to be able to support the costs of his kidney explant: “If 6,000 people paid me a dollar each I could cover the cost of the operation”.