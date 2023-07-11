The Public Prosecutor’s Office has acquired the medical records of Alessia Puglielli, the 40-year-old woman originally from Sulmona who lost her life suddenly. She was hospitalized in hospital in Rome, because in recent days he had complained of an illness. The doctors had ordered his hospitalization, but his health conditions soon deteriorated. Until his death, which he is now investigating to find out the causes.

Alessia Puglielli was 40 years old and was originally from Sulmona, in the province of L’Aquila, in Abruzzo. Last Saturday her heart stopped forever while she was hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

In recent days he had accused a sickness. She went to the emergency room and here she was immediately hospitalized urgently. She would have had two cardiac arrests. Then her heart stopped and never started again, despite the attempts of the doctors to save her life.

The prosecutor has already acquired the medical records with all the woman’s medical records. Her health conditions were already serious. In the next few hours, the coroners will perform an autopsy, so as to discover the causes of her death.

The body is currently still at the disposal of the Rome judiciary for all the investigations of the case. We will have to understand what happened from July 4, the day she was hospitalized, until July 8, when she lost her life. For four days she remained in resuscitation in serious condition.

Unfortunately Alessia Puglielli didn’t make it: she lost her life, she was only 40 years old

Alessia Puglielli was originally from Sulmona. She had long since moved from her hometown to Montesilvano, in the province of Pescara, still in Abruzzo. Then she had gone to Rome to follow her boyfriend.

She had worked in the fitness industry, as an expert on sports equipment. She was also a translator.