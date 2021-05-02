Twelve of the twenty years of Valentina Mauri suffered bullying. In kindergarten, her little friends made fun of her, calling her “anteojuda”. In elementary school she was “the ugly chubby girl” and therefore could not “be part of the group”, and in high school she was “the meek, vulnerable girl who never reacts or raises her voice.” Discriminated, isolated, harassed Everywhere you look at it, Valentina remembers each school term as if it were today and in the same way remember that he never commented at home about the bullying he suffered, despite the fact that the Mauri family was always united, supportive and supportive.

“It’s in my retinas how they made fun of them in the garden, I have it marked with fire, but I also remember that it came to my house and my parents, my grandmother, my sisters, were always there, close to me and that gave me a lot of peace. the years and the harassment was repeated in primary and secondary … I don’t know why, It is seen that she was indicated for harassment, aggression and mockery. I didn’t react, I stayed still, paralyzed, but my head wouldn’t stop … I wondered why to me, what did I do to them, but I knew that I would come to my house and all that would disappear “.

Tortuous times. Valentina, at age 10, when she was attacked for her physical appearance.

UBA medical student, precocious writer and web designer, Valentina describes “the trauma” she went through in the three school periods of her life. “I didn’t want to say anything to my parents, because I didn’t want to ruin those moments that, in short, they were the ones that gave me strength to keep going. “However, it was difficult for him to find reasons why he was the preferred target for so much discrimination. they saw me emotionally, physically and visually weakThe latter because I dressed in a more formal look despite being a girl and it was a source of ridicule. “

At the age in which she was being formed, growing and developing “it is very painful to be attacked saying ‘You are three times your sister’, ‘It sucks that you are so white’ or ‘You always have to quote your mother or father’ . I was always strong, I endured and I endured, but at one point, I confess, I couldn’t take it anymore, although I never had depressive thoughts. “However, he did have fears, mistrust and an identity crisis.” Dissatisfied with what he saw in the mirror, at age 11 I asked my mom to take me to a nutritionist, something rare at that age. “

In high school “they drove me crazy, in addition to my weight, because I was very white and because I always spoke well of my family,” says Valentina.

Valentina always had a knack for writing, an activity that she is passionate about, and participated in different literary competitions. One sleepless night less than a year ago, at the dawn of her quarantine, she thought about everything she had suffered, about the uncomfortable situations to which she was exposed by her schoolmates and also about the loneliness that surrounded her. “I started writing a text on my cell phone and I packed up and didn’t stop ... I think when the sun came up I had about seventy pages written on it. I unloaded everything I had inside, I did catharsis and you feel a deep relief. “

The next day, reviewing what she had typed, she found that she had a “heavy” material, more than she expected and she gave it to her older sister, Sofia, to read, who did not hesitate. “You are this person, did this happen to you? “ And then he said: “Here you have a rich material for a book.”

Immediately afterwards, he handed over to his mother what he wrote on the sleepless night. “Where were we?”was what Mariana, her teaching mother, asked her first, between surprised and guilty. “They were here with me, giving me reasons to move on, so as not to give up, changing every mistreatment I received at school for a kiss, hug and a moment together, “he replied.

The family, the pillar. “Where were we?” Was what her mother told her first when she found out what happened to Valentina.

In the midst of the pandemic, Valentina was anguished to go through this world “for free, without leaving anything productive. I started to make my head and thought: ‘If I catch Covid and I die? What productive thing did I give up in my twenty years of life? ‘. I clarify that I was always an exaggerated person, with a tendency to dramatize everything, “he laughs at her.” But really, I wanted to do something for myself and for others, leave something behind, “he says.

Four months later, in September, the publisher Rincón del Lector had published that text in book format, “Live and let live” which is also online. This facet was added to another communication channel that helped Valentina to open up, tell and also receive: “bullying_estoyconvos”, her profile on the networks that made her a reference for young people and adolescents who turn to her for help and advice. “I clarify to each one that I am not a psychologist, that I can only speak from my experience, which left me very beaten but strong to lend a hand, which is what I want so much “.

All for one. With her sisters Victoria and Sofía (Valentina, first on the left) they were always very close, but she never told them what was happening to her.

Finishing high school in a school in Avellaneda was also lowering the blind “to an endless nightmare, going to class was always like the end of the world for me.” However, the study was an escape route to avoid always thinking “in those words that hammered me.” Reserved, shy and introverted, Valentina acknowledges that “I had a hard time expressing my emotions, I never wanted anyone to notice and it was a great effort. “

After high school, Valentina couldn’t wait to find other ways, although she was older, had other resources and felt more determined to defend herself. “But I wanted to grow up, leave school, which for me was torturous, and my life changed for the better when I was able to tell what was happening to me, in writing or verbally. “

To those who come to his aid, the first thing he tells them is that she is not an example of how to endure harassment. “What I did was wrong, because you do not have to hide, or swallow, or hide bullying, aggression or teasing, as if nothing, because it can backfire. I listen to many in despair and I insist that they speak it in their family environment, because they are boys of 10, 11 years old, there are also many of 15 and 16 “, emphasizes Valentina, who generated a communication channel through Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, Valentina took her work as an outreach very seriously and almost like a watchdog. read and control the comments of young people who post images doing some physical or daily activity (such as cooking), “where the greatest amount of grievances occurs. If someone posts a dance step, they criticize it harshly, or if someone shows how to prepare a cake, the same. Then before each attack or expression of injury, I write to the aggressor explaining with respect and patience the damage that his words can cause“.

Valentina, today. “After so many years hating my body, wanting to change or hide it, today I enjoy seeing myself in the mirror.”

He talks about the “harmful power” that can be given off from a word and tells that he is in the final stretch of his second book, “Bullying: your words are knives”. Unlike the first “here I am not the protagonist, but based on studies and research I especially describe cyberbullying situations. The word can cause very serious injuries, like stab wounds, that’s why I decided on that title. Many bullies do not realize that for them a word of discrimination It can be a joke, but for other teenagers it can mean a reason not to want to live anymore“.

After a long course of anguish, insecurities and “very low self-esteem”, Valentina turned the page. “I have been in a relationship a couple of years ago, with someone similar to me, who also suffered, but today I feel that I have another head, I accept myself and I look better, less cruel to me. all my life hating my body, wanting to change it, today I enjoy seeing myself in the mirror, take pictures of me and I no longer feel the need to hide. “

ACE