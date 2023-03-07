For almost two days, Sophie Russon, 20, stood with her dead friends after a tragic car accident.

The young woman had left a party at the popular Newport Muffler bar with her friends. Since then nothing has been heard from them.

After the strange disappearance, Sophie’s mother, Anna Cerowic, consulted with the authorities to start a search; however, the woman pointed to the the sun who received no help.

Instead, family and friends decided to conduct their own search; however, the car had been left in a hard-to-find part of the woods. In fact, the mother indicated that she had passed the scene 3 times and had not seen it.

While the woman desperately searched for her daughter, the hours for Sophie were increasingly bitter. With a fractured neck and spine, The young woman begged for help to arrive as soon as possible.

(Keep reading: The moving dance a man dedicated to his murdered wife’s coffin.)

On Sunday the police told me to stop calling

However, the police continued to do nothing because they believed that the young people were still partying.

“On Sunday, the police told me to stop calling; they weren’t upset, just dismissive,” Anna told The Sun.

A young woman who clung to life

Sophie was 20 meters away, lying scared, along with her friends who were dead.

At the insistence of a mother, authorities intensified the search. At midnight, one of Sophie Russon’s sisters called her mother and gave her the news that the car and the bodies had been found.

The accident was on the A48 at St Mellons between Cardiff and Newport. Sadly, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died. Sophie was trapped unable to move..

“Sophie was 20 meters away lying scared, with her friends who were dead,” Anna told The Sun.

Breaking Prayer News – #Cardiff Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found in a car which had come off a major road in Cardiff Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition. Join us praying for… https://t.co/XXrC4sETBX pic.twitter.com/PgLSqdgy8i — World Prayer Center (@worldprayerc) March 7, 2023

(You can read: Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut, despite the siege of Russian mercenaries).

See also State-mafia: the role of Scalfaro, 2 monsignors and the secret services. Judgment She was lying there wondering if help would ever come

She added: “She was lying there wondering if help would ever come.”

The young woman had several hemorrhages in the brain. It is even believed that she did not really know what was happening.

After the young woman was found, she was immediately taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“Currently she is connected to tubes and I can’t talk to her,” Anna told the aforementioned medium.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news