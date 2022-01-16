While Leilani and her husband were refueling, Kaia approached them and never moved again: photos of the cheerful family

What we are telling you today is the beautiful story of an adoption that came a little by chance. The protagonists of this story are a family from Washington and a tender abandoned dog, later called Kaia. Their first meeting was as fortuitous as it was extraordinary. So much so that in the end, they were no longer able to separate. Read their story below and, if you liked it, share it with your friends.

To live in first person and to spread the news through social networks was a woman from Washington named Leilani Wong. She was traveling with her husband and they were passing by in their car near Stockton, California.

At one point the two made one stopover to have a coffee and to fill up their car with fuel, at a local gas station.

While the man filled the tank, Leilani, from inside the car, noticed that one had approached small, dirty and weak dog. She had approached them and was staring at them with such a sweet gaze that it was really impossible for him to remain unnoticed.

Leilani tried to catch the puppy’s attention by clapping her hands on the glass and of course she liked the greeting and returned it. barking for joy.

Kaia becomes part of the family

Leilani’s husband, after refueling, approached the counter as if to get in, but that little dog followed him as if to say: “Hey, where are you going now !?”.

Outside it did very hot, so Leilani was too sorry to leave her there alone in the middle of the street.

She and her husband have asked for information about her to the owners of the kiosk and the man explained that she had been abandoned a few days before and that no one had returned to pick her up.

With the intention of taking her to the first available refuge, Leilani and her husband have her loaded in the car and they left.

In the last few hours, however, it has gone on to days and then weeks. Meanwhile, Kaia, this is the name chosen for her, he tied both with his new humans and with the other puppies of the family.

In the end, as you can imagine, neither the puppy nor the family wanted to separate. Now they live all together, happy and content and they enjoy posting all their adventures on social media.