In Penne, in the province of Pescara, a 63-year-old woman was caught stealing food from a supermarket: the carabinieri, called by the owner, paid for her shopping.

The woman had attempted to steal basic necessities from a Penne supermarket in order to be able to have lunch on Palm Sunday. The story with a happy ending took place on the morning of Sunday 2 April near a supermarket of a well-known national chain.

An off-duty carabiniere intent on shopping was in fact approached by the store manager who informed him of the presence of a woman intent on hiding food items taken from the store shelves inside her backpack and in the pockets of the jacket she was wearing . The woman, regardless of the fact that she had already been discovered, would have tried to earn the exit without going through the checkouts, thus trying to leave the supermarket without paying for the products she had taken. Naturally, the soldier who was off duty stopped the woman and asked for the help of colleagues from the Compagnia di Penne’s mobile radio rate who, after a few minutes, reached the supermarket for the due checks.

The woman, evidently embarrassed, would not have hidden her poverty and, in tears, would have admitted her responsibilities by handing over to the carabinieri what she had stolen: some slices of bread, some salad, some fruit and other essential foodstuffs . In short, the bare essentials to be able to have lunch on the Sunday before Easter.

So the men of the Arma had no doubts: they went to the director and paid for the shopping to the lady, avoiding unpleasant consequences and giving a smile to the woman who, thanking her several times for the solidarity shown, walked through the streets of the dress center.