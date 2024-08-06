Dultsevs’ son reacted positively to the words that he is Russian

Illegal intelligence agents Anna and Artem Dultsev, who were exchanged by Russia, spoke about their children’s reaction to the news of their nationality. They stated this on the air of the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

«[Анна] distracted Sophie from her work, she had toys, was watching something on the screen, I just noticed her emotions, she started to cry a little,” said Artem Dultsev. At the same time, he noted that his son reacted to the news “more calmly, but very positively.”

The most important thing for us is family! And this is what keeps us going. And family is the country Artem Dultsev

Putin greeted returning children in Spanish

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the children of the Dultsevs, spies released from Slovenia, in Spanish. As the Kremlin explained, the children do not know Russian.

The children of the intelligence officers only found out that they were Russian when the plane took off from Ankara to Russia. “When the children came down the steps of the plane – they don’t speak Russian – and Putin greeted them in Spanish, he said: Buenas noches (good evening, translated from Spanish – note from “Lenta.ru”),” said the Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Artem and Anna Dultsev returned to Russia as part of a large-scale prisoner exchange between Moscow and NATO countries. It involved prisoners held in prisons in the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus.

The Dultsevs were involved in the art business as a cover

Earlier it became known that the spouses Anna and Artem Dultseva lived in Slovenia under the names of Argentines and were engaged in the art business as a cover. In the country, they were known as Ludwig Gish and Maria Mayer-Munoz from Argentina. According to The New York Times (NYT), Dultseva’s art gallery was called “5’14”, and her husband was the head of the high-tech startup DSM&IT. Their children – a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – studied at the International British School, where the tuition was more than $10,000 per child per year.

As noted TASSafter the start of a special operation in Ukraine in 2022, the intelligence of an unspecified country recommended that Ljubljana pay attention to the family. The couple was arrested, the children were given to a foster family. The investigation considered them to be deeply undercover employees of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. On July 31, 2024, the Ljubljana court sentenced them to one year and seven months in prison for espionage.