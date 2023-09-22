The children’s book writer Justine Jotham, according to what ‘Le Parisien’ writes, confessed to having killed her husband, 51-year-old Patrice Charlemagne, by stabbing her in his home near Dunkirk. The 37-year-old, who was also a university professor like the victim, writes the French newspaper, initially called the police herself, claiming that she had suffered a burglary and that she had managed to escape, bringing her daughter to safety. . Only after a few hours, in front of the investigators, ‘Le Parisien’ reports, did the confession of the murder arrive. The reasons for the gesture are unknown. The woman has currently been placed in precautionary custody.