A heartbreaking story recently spread through a series of TikTok videos. The recordings show the emotional reunion between a mother and her daughterafter the woman was deported from the United States and twenty years passed without seeing each other. Thanks to the help of the author of the video, they were able to meet again and it all culminated in a hug and tears.

The entire sequence lasts more than fifteen minutes and was shared by TikTok user @alejandrakari_. In the first of the publications, you can see a conversation with a young woman that took place at the table of a restaurant in Mexico. There, as the conversation progressed with the person she was recording, it became known that The waitress who served them was her mother, whom she had not seen for twenty years..

During the video, the protagonist of the images explained that she and her mother lived in Mexico and that due to a violent situation with her father they went to the United States, where an aunt was waiting for them. After illegally crossing the border, they both settled and the woman began working as a waitress. However, shortly after, one of the restaurant’s customers reported that the establishment had undocumented workers. After the visit of authorities from the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) and verification of her status, the woman was deported to Mexico..

An emotional reunion, after 20 years divided between the United States and Mexico

Since then, the young woman in the video, who was six years old when her mother was deported, continued to be cared for by her aunt. Since she couldn’t leave the US and re-enter and her mother had no way to cross the border, they went two decades without seeing each other. With a lot of effort, she managed to finish not only school, but also her nursing studies. In addition, she regularized her immigration status and had the possibility of traveling to Mexico.

After a second video in which the waitress told her story on the verge of tears, finally in the third post the moment of the reunion was shown. After the initial surprise, they both hugged each other and couldn’t contain their tears. The painful story and happy ending received hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.