Deputy criticizes senator because of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid and says: “After the election, it’s easy to pay independently”

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized this Thursday (July 13, 2023) Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) for questioning Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8. The 3rd son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated in your twitter profile that the former presidential candidate for the 2022 elections “is suspicious to talk about the relationship of others or about how so-and-so considers cyclane, since she sold herself as almost a child of Jair Bolsonaro to be elected”. On Tuesday (July 11), Thronicke asked the lieutenant colonel which of the two “country” he considered more, Mauro Cesar Cid or Bolsonaro. She referred to the interview that the former chief executive gave to Jovem Pan on July 3, in which he stated that he considered Cid as a son. Eduardo completed: “After the election it is easy to pay independently, if I were campaigning, I would go to Ratinho to ask for DNA”. O “Mouse Program” it’s a picture of the open TV channel SBT that discovers the paternity or maternity of participants through DNA testing.