Men and Women It’s been back on air for a week and it’s already making us dream thanks to the trash it gives us every day. Apparently the twists are not over yet, as a lady will slap her gentleman in the middle of the study.

Let’s find out together who we are talking about and when all this will happen.

Men and Women: the restart is with a bang

It’s almost been a week since the first episode of the new edition of Men and Women and the numbers are already giving us important satisfaction. In fact, it seems that the historical program of Maria De Filippi manages to reach more than two million viewers a day, reaching a peak share of 25% every afternoon.

Maria De Filippi

After all, we are talking about a program that has always been one of the most followed on television and that Italians have anxiously awaited for the entire duration of the summer. During the first episode we witnessed an important argument between Mario Cusitore and Armando Incarnatowho certainly didn’t tell each other.

Not to mention the return to the studio of Idawho came to explain her decision not to want to return to the throne and the great disappointment she felt because of Mario. And what can we say about Gem and of all the suitors who, year after year, have as their sole objective that of getting to know her?

He got slapped in front of everyone: that’s who we’re talking about

According to the previews provided by Lorenzo Pugnaloni, the next episodes of Men and Women they will be really crackling, especially regarding a probable couple. We are referring to a lady who can now be described as the backbone of the program and who, once again, will be at the center of the scene.

Valerio and Gemma

Her suitor, Valeriois always intent on getting to know her, but it seems that something happened between the two during the trip that chilled their spirits. The man then attempted to win back his beauty, bringing her a gift underwear set very sensual to combine with the messages that the woman would have sent him this week.

The real twist will come, however, when a report reveals how Valerio had dated another woman and how he was caught with her inside a famous shopping centre. All while buying the gift for Gemma.

Well yes, the lady we are talking about once again is indeed Gemma Galgani, who upon hearing this news stood up and pulled one slap to Valerio and ended their relationship. How will this story that is once again capturing our attention end?

