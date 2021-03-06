The state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate are due on March 14th. A left-wing candidate attracts attention with a skillful appearance.

Friesenheim – Left candidate Dr. Jovana Dzalto recently on Instagram. On March 14th, a new state parliament will be elected in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The 35-year-old is running for a seat in parliament. But one of their election posters for the Left Party was defaced. Instead of getting angry, the mechanical engineer with a doctorate reacts with coolness. Which led to enthusiasm among their followers, a so-called “candy storm”.

The initial situation was not so good. An unknown person smeared her election poster, provided the depicted face of the leftist candidate with a mono-eyebrow, a mustache and a black tooth. Whether politically motivated or not is unknown. And Dzalto? Painted her own face until she looked like her picture on the poster. To do this, she added the following comment to the photo that was taken: “I take the wishes of my voters seriously!”

State elections in Rhineland-Palatinate: Left-wing candidate reacts coolly to poster smear

The Instagram community responded immediately. The activist Ida Marie Sassenberg, who made a petition to make “upskirting” illegal, commented: “Woman I didn’t even know until two minutes ago, FOR FEDERAL CHANCELLOR ASAP!” And also author Jasmina Kuhnke, die as “Quattromilf” fights against right-wing extremism and racism, posts enthusiastic emojis. Despite the manageable following of Dzalto (almost 1600 followers: inside, as of March 6th), the post is liked thousands of times. Sophia Passmann replies with “Love that”. The left-wing parliamentary group also writes: “This is how it’s done”.

Perhaps the Ludwigshafen resident can win a few votes in the upcoming state elections with her sovereign action. According to current surveys, the party Die Linke in Rhineland-Palatinate is three percent, and thus below the five percent hurdle for entry into the state parliament. However, for more awareness their own person has Dr. Jovana Dzalto taken care of.(aka)

For all eligible voters who want to compare the positions of the parties before the election, there is the Wahl-O-Mat Rhineland-Palatinate, which offers assistance.