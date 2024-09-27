She sets fire to her rival in the middle of the street, a fight between women ends in tragedy in Catania

The fight turns into tragedy. A 26-year-old suffered burns to 20% of her body after, at the height of a fight in the streetin Catania, another woman threw some on her flammable liquid and set it on fire. As he writes the Ansathe victim is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Cannizzaro hospital with a reserved prognosis.

According to what has been learned, he has burns on his face, neck, arms and chest. She is followed by specialists Burns Center. According to an initial reconstruction, to be confirmed, the quarrel broke out after some conflicts that minors would have had on the telephone. Police officers intervened on site and the Police Headquarters Flying Squad investigates.