The Constitutional Court is called upon to settle a particularly delicate issue in the field of medically assisted procreation: a woman separated from her partner, with whom however – while they were together – she had started a path of Pma, and now that the two are no longer together , would like to use the remaining embryos to try to get pregnant against the wishes of the ex-partner.

Paragraph 3 of article 6 of law 40/2004, which regulates the matter, is targeted: it establishes the irrevocability of consent to the PMA after fertilization of the oocyte. Gianni Baldini, director of the Pma Italia Foundation, explained to Ansa: “The law recognizes the right of the embryo to develop and, consequently, recognizes the right of the separated or divorced woman to proceed even against the will of the ex partner to implantation of the embryo”.

To date, the woman should have started treatment, but the Court of Rome has raised a question of constitutional legitimacy relating to the irrevocability of consent. “The jurisprudence of the merits – continues Baldini – has constantly recognized this right to the woman who could therefore proceed even against the will of the ex partner to transfer, obliging the same partner to assume all the moral and economic obligations towards the child born even after many years”.

We will have to wait for the verdict of the judges. Meanwhile, according to data, one out of 5 couples of childbearing age have sterility problems: in Italy, 17,000 people are born from Pma each year, while 85,000 are the supernumerary embryos stored in Pma centers in our country.