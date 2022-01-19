She separated from her husband during the catastrophe, to try to save her beloved animals: Angela Glover dies at 50

Angela Glover she died at 50 to save the way of her dogs. It is the first confirmed victim of the Tsunami that hit Tonga. The eruption of an underwater volcano and then the catastrophe.

The woman’s brother told what happened. Nicke Eleini explained that her sister died trying to to rescue his beloved four-legged friends.

Angela’s husband managed to cling to a tree and survive the Tsunami. From that height he saw his wife swept away by the current together with the animals.

It was hoped for by the man voluntarily, to try to reach his dogs. But one of the waves has it overwhelmed, making it disappear into thin air.

The family had launched several appeals with the social network hope to find again the 50-year-old woman.

The discovery of the body of Angela Glover

The lifeless body by Angela Glover was found last Monday in the bushes. It was her husband who made the dramatic discovery after the water receded.

He and the woman had moved to the area in 2015, after marriage, in a coastal house. He managed to open a tattoo parlor while the woman had started a charity for animal welfare, the Tonga Animal Welfare Society.

He loved animals deeply and his only purpose in life was to save them and provide them with shelter and all the care they needed, and then seek them out. loving family willing to love them for the rest of their lives.

Since she was a child she dreamed of swimming with whales and Tonga had given her the chance to make this dream come true. He loved the local culture. She had returned to Britain to visit her family for the last time in 2019, before Covid.

This woman has given his life to save his dogs.