Adam Johnson’s partner saw him die, the player died dramatically before the eyes of everyone present

The hockey player lost his life last Saturday during a game. Adam Johnson he was the victim of a terrible accident, which shocked everyone present.

It happened during a meeting of the Elite League in Sheffield. Adam Johnson was playing his match with the team when he fell and the blade of an opponent’s skate caused him a fatal wound to the throat. The attempts of the health workers, who tried in every way to treat him and save his life, were useless. The hockey player passed away in front of his teammates and the public. No one will ever forget those dramatic moments. And no one will ever forget the heartbreaking scene of his partner, who rushed to him in an attempt to save him. She stayed in tears watching the useless intervention of the paramedics. For his Adam there was nothing that could be done.

He chose to greet his partner with a last heartbreaking post published on Instagram, which has already spread around the world:

My sweet, sweet angel. I will miss you forever and love you forever.

The grandstand was immediately cleared, all the spectators moved away, waiting to receive some good news. Unfortunately, the team soon after made the sad reality known, communicating the player’s death.

We are devastated. Everyone at the club is heartbroken over Adam’s passing. Our number 47, was not only an outstanding hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person who still had a life ahead of him. We will miss him greatly and will never forget him.

The hockey club then asked privacy and respect for his family, in a moment of such profound pain.

Numerous posts have appeared on social media in the last few hours, published by those who wanted it remember and say goodbye to the champion for the last time.