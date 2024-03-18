The singer, fresh from the success of Sanremo 2024, talks about how his wife saved his life

Singer Stash he said that his wife Giulia literally saved him. Guest by Silvia Toffanin, in the Mediaset program very truethe interpreter, veteran of the great success of Sanremo Festival 2024, defines his partner, mother of his daughters, as the sun of his life. A fundamental presence in her entire existence.

Sunday 17 March, guest of Verissimo, il singer of The Kolors he talked about the lucky moment in his life. Obviously you talked about the success of the Sanremo song, “Unboyo, agirl”, which was played a lot on the radio and was widely listened to in streaming.

“The boys and I are very happy with how the song “One Boy, One Girl” is going. My mother is very happy, she calls me every evening because she cares more about how I am than her success. I am experiencing a very beautiful period in my life. Success is the result of many failures which, at times, make you feel lost and in the dark. Now, I'm not here to be a philosopher, but I can say that it's precisely those moments that help you grow and make you understand the path to take. That's what happened to us. We worried a lot about the numbers, while when we recorded “Italodisco” we decided not to think about it and it was a huge success“.

The singer also said that his grandfather was fundamental in his life, because he taught him many things. But the greatest gift he gave him was always having projects in mind.

“I think this teaching was fundamental and I am trying to pass it all on to my daughters. I always dedicate a prayer to my grandfather because I like to feel close to him“.

Stash and his wife Giulia: this is how she saved him

“The most difficult period of my life was when I moved to Milan because I felt so alone, I had left everyone in Naples. Then, without planning anything, I met Giulia, the sun of my life with whom I created a beautiful family. I always play with my girls, I make them listen to the songs and Grace plays with me too. We have a lot of fun“.

Stash also says that he feels good in the role of dad, he plays and has fun with the girls. He also tells them some no's, the ones that help the children grow and are more important than the yes's.”because they trigger that mechanism that makes girls look for a solution“.