The sweet story of the kitten Sweetie, stray and sick, waiting for someone to notice her condition: the story

The protagonist of this story is a kitten named Sweetie. Small and defenseless, she sat outside the residences of the inhabitants, waiting for them to notice her.

He was skinny and had one severe eye infection. When the locals noticed her, moved by her situation, they decided to take care of her until she was healthy again. Or at least it was the initial plan.

For the first few days, little Sweetie could barely eat. He spent his days sleeping because he was too weak. It also had arespiratory tract infection.

When the residents of the neighborhood realized that his condition was not improving at all, they decided to apply for theintervention of a veterinarian, covering all medical expenses. Thus, the sweet kitten received the care she needed and soon began to show the first ones improvements.

He was by no means a shy and frightened animal, as they had initially thought. Once back in strength, Sweetie started showing hers lively personality and to show her gratitude to those loving people who saved her life. He started sitting on their lap looking for cuddles.

After a few weeks, the kitten ran into the houses of all the neighbors. Well, if the original plan was to feed her for only a short time, eventually those loving people decided to keep her forever with them. She became the neighborhood cat.

He also built a beautiful relationship with baby mouse, another cat from one of those families who saved her life and gave her a second chance to be happy and to feel loved.

In the world there should be more people like this, with a big heart and unable to remain indifferent to an animal in difficulty.