There are many people who love their country and have no intention of migrating to another country like the United States. But that does not prevent them from seeing the benefits of the North American nation and A TikToker shared the reason why she enjoys living on the border and visiting the other side.

According to the criteria of

It is not uncommon for People living on the border between Mexico and the United States make regular trips between one country and another. It is well known that many Americans tend to love the food and festive atmosphere of Mexico, which is why they often take trips to the Latin nation.

Of course, Mexicans also have reasons to visit the United States and TikTok user @cahema_, shared in a video what they are The reasons why he loves living on the border and several users agreed with her, but others were surprised.

In the footage, he can be seen crossing the port of entry in San Ysidro, California, as he is heard saying: “I love the smell of America.” He can then be seen shopping at the Ross store, a discount chain, one of the most famous among Latinos due to its low prices.

But, despite the fact that Mexican food is ranked among the best in the world, the girl also assured that travel to the United States to enjoy a dish that is typical in his country. She assured that she really enjoys the tacos from Jack in the Box, a restaurant franchise specializing in fast food that, in the young woman’s opinion, sells delicious tacos.

Latinos travel to the United States in search of offers and more

The video by TikTok user Carolina Herrera already has more than 13,000 views and among the comments she has received, she has been told that, indeed, Beyond the clothing offers, food is one of the area’s attractions.

One user even told her that In Chihuahua, a state in Mexico, there are a branch of Jack in the box, which is why it recognizes the quality of its products. Another one agreed that tacos are a great choice.although some find it strange that a Mexican woman praises this dish outside of her country and in a fast food chain.