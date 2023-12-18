A young Colombian resident in Port Orange, Floridagenerated controversy on social networks by revealing how much he spends on his supermarket purchases for two. Upon publication on TikTok, the content gave rise to hundreds of comments and much discussion among users.

The young woman, who works as a waitress and identifies herself on the platform as @youlinmartinez, took her followers on a tour of Walmart while she shopped for two people. In the recording, she detailed a variety of products, from fruits, such as pineapple, grapes and apples, to meats, dairy and canned goods. Total, The purchase amounted to US$187.

In the middle of her tour of the supermarket, the waitress highlights the reality of those who work in the restaurant industry, pointing out that sometimes they don't even have time to eat at home. She mentions the estimated duration of that type of home shopping, which ranges from about a week and a half to two weeks.

The controversy broke out when the waitress asked her followers if they consider the total of US$187 to be expensive or economical.. While showing his refrigerator full of purchases, he humorously noted that it has been filled, but “with water”, generating varied comments and reactions.

The responses in the post reflected mixed opinions, with some users considering the expense to be high, while others stated that it is reasonable. Some even shared their own supermarket shopping experiences, highlighting cost differences depending on region and number of people in the household.

“My friends and I shop at Aldi, Dollar Tree and Walmart and we spend US$150 on a good market for five people”, “There are four of us and I spend more than US$500 a month”, “At Walmart you buy four things and you already know “It was US$100,” were some of the interactions of Internet users in the publication.