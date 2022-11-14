Finding out she is pregnant shortly after giving birth to another child: it happened to TikToker Lorena Hinnawi who learned she had two babies just 11 months apart. “Coming home from the hospital with a child – Hinnawi wrote in the video -. Only to find that I’m pregnant again. . . Now my baby has a baby. I can’t wait to see them grow together ”.

The footage received more than 300,000 views, Hinnawi said Massimo arrived on November 27, 2020 and Camilla on October 26, 2021. He nicknamed the brothers “Irish twins”, as they were born 12 months apart. Famous moms who gave birth to Irish twins include Britney Spears and Tori Spelling. In another video, Hinnawi lists the comments people made to her and her husband when they revealed that they have two children so close.

The term “Irish twins” is used to describe two babies born to the same mother within 12 months of each other or born in the same calendar year. As it is a somewhat derogatory term, it is generally not used in the press or in educated society. As is the case with many terms with derogatory origins, some people use it without thinking about the implications of the deeper meaning. Knowing the roots of these terms and the meaning behind them can help people decide whether or not they are appropriate for common use.

The roots of the idea behind the term are actually quite old, although no one knows when, exactly, people first started talking about Irish twins. In both England and the United States, a massive influx of Irish immigration in the 1800s led to a negative connotation with the Irish people and society. This often happens when a large group of immigrants start settling in a new country en masse. The Irish were accused of being backward and uneducated, and it was assumed that they were ignorant, dirty and a general smallpox to society. As a result, the use of the word “Irish” began to be pejorative.